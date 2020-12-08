As COVID-19 cases spike, businesses fear more restrictions coming

NEW ORLEANS– The City of New Orleans is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted out that more restrictions could be coming if we don’t get things under control within one week.

New Orleans is now averaging around a 3.6 positivity rate, with 160 cases per day, over a seven day period.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno with the City of New Orleans said, “I’m sure most of you in your personal lives have heard about a class having to quarantine or a child quarantining or this person has it, or a friend has it. When we get to that level, we really only have a few days to stop it.”

The City is now saying that if the numbers don’t go down, more restrictions could become a harsh reality.

More restrictions concern small business owners like Deborah Schumacher at Slim Goodies Diner. She says since last year, her restaurant has lost about 40 percent of their sales from this same time last year.

“In order to stay afloat, you just have to stay open and be available for guests. Being able to keep our doors open with limited dining is critical to being able to survive,” Schumacher said.

She said the public can help to keep their doors open by doing simple things like what the City is telling us all to do like wear masks, social distance, and no large gatherings.”