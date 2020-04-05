Artist Terrance Osborne creates beautiful “Front Line” art piece

NEW ORLEANS– Famous artist Terrance Osborne has created a new piece of art, entitled “Front Line.” This piece honors the front line workers who are risking their lives in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Osborne said this is a nod to Rosie the Riveter, and it honors all front line workers like doctors, nurses, medical professionals, grocery store workers, bus drivers, and emergency workers.

Osborne will be giving 1,000 posters to the local hospitals.

If you’d like to pre-order prints of “Front Line,” go to terranceosborne.com