LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With Festival International featuring artists from all over the world, hometown bands that play traditional Cajun and Creole music are always a favorite. Feufollet has been delivering that with a unique blend of modern indie rock and pop influences for over 20 years.

Formed in 1995, Feufollet started right here in Lafayette, as original member Chris Stafford has kept the band going for two decades with many talented musicians. They have become a staple in the Louisiana music scene and have gained national recognition for their unique sound and style, even garnering a Grammy nomination in 2010 for Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album.

The band’s French name, Feufollet, translates to “will-o’-the-wisp” in French and references the spectral, ever changing light seen over the swamps at night and part of folklore of Acadiana. The name was chosen because there have been many meanings for “will-o’-the-wisp” through folk tales. The name reflects the sound that the band has created over the years.

While they began playing traditional Cajun and Creole music at local festivals and events, they started to incorporate modern influences into their sound. While their first album was released in 1999, produced by Steve Riley, they really gained recognition with “Cow Island Hop,” released in 2008, where they mix traditional Cajun and Creole with modern rock and pop influences. Their follow-up, “En Couleurs,” in 2010 went back to the roots of the Acadiana region.

Feufollet have continued to record music over the years, with their most recent album, “Two Universes,” having been released in 2015. They also tour and are known for their high-energy live presence, having performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Festivals Acadiens et Créole.

Feufollet will be at Festival International Friday night, April 28 on the La Galerie KATC/National Park Service stage at 8:15 p.m.

