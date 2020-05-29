Artist launches campaign capturing iconic New Orleans figures

NEW ORLEANS – The Hope Photo Project, launched by artist Jonathan Ferrara, is a socially engaged photography project, with a mission to instill a message of hope.

Hope for NOLA is the first iteration of the Hope Photo Project, where Ferrara captured photographs of iconic and everyday New Orleanians as the city became an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic and a stay-at-home mandate was enforced. Ferrara and his team are now working to expand the Hope Photo Project to other cities and communities, spreading localized hope on a global scale.

For the Hope for NOLA installment of the Hope Photo Project, Ferrara, in just over two weeks,

crisscrossed the city photographing iconic New Orleanians holding New Orleans’ Hope Street

sign capturing over 180 individuals. Subjects include musicians, artists, writers, university

presidents, chefs, community and civic leaders, and more. The Hope Photo Project posts the

images on dedicated Hope for NOLA social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and

Twitter.

“Now more than ever, hope is in short supply. Hope for NOLA aims to inspire New Orleans in our time of need, using the power of art & the visual image to communicate the message of Hope. And through the larger Hope Photo Project – Hope for our families, Hope for our friends, Hope for our city, Hope for our nation, and Hope for the world,” said Ferrara. “I want people to see themselves in these photographs. Hope is inspiration, and Hope will carry us through this together.”

Ferrara photographs 10-15 different subjects on a typical day, from the iconic to the everyday,

illustrating a narrative of a moment in time in a city where hope must win over despair. The

photographs are an organic collaboration between the artist and subject reflecting the spirit of the person and their connection to the city. Ferrara follows strict social distancing guidelines and the Hope Street sign is sanitized before and after each photo shoot.

Some of the well-known faces Ferrara has captured include Mayor LaToya Cantrell; City

Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno; award-winning musician Irma Thomas; award-winning Chef Frank Brigtsen; restauranteurs Edgar “Dooky” Chase; Mardi Gras Indian Big Chiefs Shaka Zulu, Bo Dollis Jr., and Dow Edwards; artists Terrance Osborne, James Michalopoulos, Alex Beard, and Luis Cruz Azaceta and many more icons of a city well known around the world for its colorful characters.

Ferrara and the Hope Photo Project team are looking ahead, envisioning the project spreading

hope on a global scale. Using the Hope for NOLA as a template, the team plans to equip more

communities and cities across the globe with assets so they can add their voice to the Hope

Photo Project.