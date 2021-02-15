Artic weather is latest hit for French Quarter businesses

NEW ORLEANS – The arctic weather is just the latest hit for businesses in the French Quarter; many of which are already coping with a COVID cold shoulder from the city.

Lundi Gras 2021 is like no other. COVID-19 restrictions and frigid weather are keeping most off the streets and out of businesses.

“It’s been a little tough on us, but it’s all good. We can’t change Mother Nature under any circumstances,” said Amer Bader, the owner of Estrella Steak and Lobster House on Decatur.

Bader has been in business since 1978 and said Mardi Gras is usually his busiest holiday.

“We had a lot of state police coming,” Bader said. “It was packed. We’re very appreciative of having them in the city for more and extra protection.”

The past few days have been steady for Bader as visitors and locase choose to support restaurants like his.

“Everybody that comes out is sweet and humble. It’s just like outsides cold, but inside is warm and chill,” said customer Opal Simpson.

Simpson was celebrating her birthday and said little touches around the city keep the Carnival spirit alive.

“Might not have Mardi Gras, but we still have the music and we got the spirit,” Simpson said.

The spirit is what keeps Bader going and knowing people will support businesses like his.

“We love the Quarter, we love this business and we love the people,” Bader said.