Arthritis Foundation’s 2020 Walk to Cure Arthritis Becomes Virtual Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

BATON ROUGE – Nearly 1 million Louisianians have arthritis, the nation’s #1 cause of disability. The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk to Cure Arthritis, which was to take place on Saturday, May 9th in Baton Rouge, has become part of a state-wide virtual walk. The Virtual Walk to Cure Arthritis will take place on Saturday, May 16, at 3 pm CST on the National Arthritis Foundation’s Facebook page (@arthritis.org).

Walk to Cure Arthritis, the Arthritis Foundation’s annual flagship fundraising event is the largest arthritis gathering in the world. Across the nation, all states will be able to participate in this virtual walk, posting photos and videos relating to why they walk or in memory of someone who has arthritis.

The Arthritis Foundation works tirelessly to help those with arthritis Live their Yes by giving the tools and resources they need to live a full life. Those with arthritis tend to have autoimmune or inflammatory arthritis, meaning they’re more likely to contract the coronavirus. The Arthritis Foundation helps provide resources and information for those affected by the virus.

Every step matters! Please register (it’s free!) for the Louisiana Virtual Walk to Cure Arthritis and learn more about the event by visiting their website. To learn more about the fight to cure arthritis or to receive more information about the correlation between arthritis and COVID-19, visit www.arthritis.org/cares. To stay up-to-date on information regarding the walk, follow the Louisiana Arthritis Foundation chapter on Facebook @arthritisfoundationlouisiana.