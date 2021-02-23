ARRESTED: Two behind bars after APSO finds multiple firearms and alcoholic beverages in vehicle

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six firearms were among the items found in a vehicle over the weekend.

Two Donaldsonville residents and a 17-year-old were in a vehicle that Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies stopped late on Saturday, February 20.

The two Donaldsonville residents are 27-year-old Trevon Thompson and 29-year-old Dontre Green.



Deputies made contact with the three individuals at a gas station near West Tenth St. and Highway 1 South.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the firearms, “deputies also located open alcoholic beverages and observed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.”

Further investigation led authorities to determine that two of the firearms were stolen.

APSO says, “the driver of the vehicle was a juvenile.”

The juvenile is now in the custody of a guardian and faces these charges:

Two counts possession of a stolen firearm

Improper display

Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle

No drivers license

No insurance

Trevon Thompson is facing these charges:

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Possession of firearm by convicted felon and four bench warrants

Dontre Green is facing these charges:

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Possession of firearm by convicted felon and four bench warrants

Thompson and Green are currently in the Ascension Parish Jail.