ARRESTED: Two behind bars after APSO finds multiple firearms and alcoholic beverages in vehicle

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six firearms were among the items found in a vehicle over the weekend.
Two Donaldsonville residents and a 17-year-old were in a vehicle that Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies stopped late on Saturday, February 20.
The two Donaldsonville residents are 27-year-old Trevon Thompson and 29-year-old Dontre Green.
Deputies made contact with the three individuals at a gas station near West Tenth St. and Highway 1 South.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the firearms, “deputies also located open alcoholic beverages and observed a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.”
Further investigation led authorities to determine that two of the firearms were stolen.
APSO says, “the driver of the vehicle was a juvenile.”
The juvenile is now in the custody of a guardian and faces these charges:
- Two counts possession of a stolen firearm
- Improper display
- Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle
- No drivers license
- No insurance
Trevon Thompson is facing these charges:
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle
- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
- Possession of firearm by convicted felon and four bench warrants
Dontre Green is facing these charges:
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle
- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
- Possession of firearm by convicted felon and four bench warrants
Thompson and Green are currently in the Ascension Parish Jail.