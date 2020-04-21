Arrest warrant issued for controversial pastor

BATON ROUGE (WVLA)- A new warrant has been issued for controversial pastor Tony Spell after investigators say a Sunday incident involving a protester was all caught on camera.

Video allegedly shows Spell rapidly backing a church bus toward a protester who was standing on the side of the road in front of the Life Tabernacle Church. The video shows the bus stops just a few feet from where the protester is standing.

Investigators say a second video also shows an unnamed security guard driving a pick-up truck onto the median toward the same protester.

Both Spell and the security guard now face charges of aggravated assault.

This is a developing story, we will update it with new information as it becomes available.