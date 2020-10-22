Arrest made in North Foster drive homicide

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge Police Detectives, along with United States Marshalls Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested 22-year-old Gerald Williams and 23-year-old Breanna Douglas.
Investigators believe that Williams and Douglas are connected to the death of Anthony Marshall that occurred on October 2.
39-year old Anthony Marshall died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of First Degree Murder and Assault by Drive-by shooting.
Douglas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of Principal to First Degree Murder and Assault by Drive-by shooting.
