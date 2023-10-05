UPDATE, 10/5/23, 1:39 P.M.: A juvenile was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree murder, 3 counts of attempted first degree murder and other charges.

Detectives investigated by reviewing video footage and talking to witnesses. Detectives believe the victim was inside the store when a vehicle drove up and someone got out in an attempt to steal the victim’s vehicle. When the victim confronted the suspect trying to steal their vehicle, a second person from the suspect vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim, hitting them.

That suspect then drove away on Iberia Street. The other suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle, which was located, abandoned, less than a block away.

Detectives identified the suspect who fired shots at the victim on Wednesday and obtained arrest warrants. The juvenile was arrested on Thursday and is being held in detention.

ORIGINAL, 10/2/23, 10:52 A.M.: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A complaint of shots being fired near a New Iberia business results in a body being found.

According to New Iberia Police, officers got a call about shots being fired at Amigo’s, a business at South Iberia Street and West Admiral Doyle Drive. On the scene, officers found a 20-year-old male victim, dead. The victim has yet to be identified.

Yvonne Wynne, a witness of the shooting spoke with News Ten about the event.

“You hear a shot then you hear the car screeching away, then you hear the sirens and everything a little while later,” said Wynne.

Wynne said the area the business is in tends to have a reputation for these kinds of incidents.

“It does bring a lot of traffic and I think a lot of times it brings the wrong traffic. It is just always something,” Wynne explained.

Wynne said she and her family plan to move from the area, as they no longer want to be around these kinds of events.

“There is a reason why I am moving out and one is because I don’t want to look at that store everyday,” Wynne said.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this homicide, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

Latest Stories