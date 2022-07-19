Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The man New Orleans Police Department officers say is responsible for the shooting death of a teenager in Gentilly in late June has been arrested. Detectives say the victim of the shooting was a 17-year-old juvenile.

The NOPD announced the arrest of 18-year-old Derrick Anderson on Monday, for the alleged homicide of 17-year-old Deangelo Molizone. According to officers, on that Tuesday they responded to the 1700 block of Abundance Street on a report of an aggravated battery by shooting.

The signal changed to a homicide after police arrived and found the teenager suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on the scene, according to officers.

On June 30, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office announced the official cause of death as “injuries via gunshot wounds”. Investigations revealed Anderson as the alleged suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for one count of second-degree murder.

The NOPD said Anderson was already in custody at the Orleans Parish Justice Center for a different crime but was rebooked on the homicide charges. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Matthew Riffle at 504-658-5300.