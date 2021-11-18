Arrest made in deadly domestic shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest has been made after a domestic dispute left a Shreveport man dead Tuesday.

Shreveport police say that James Stubblefield has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jamar Norris on Nov. 16. Norris was arguing with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in north Shreveport when police say Stubblefield pulled out a handgun and shot Norris at least twice.

Norris was shot in the neck and the stomach. Eric Miller, a neighbor who has lived in the area for more than 15 years, tried to perform CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene. He was transported to Ochsner with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Stubblefield fled to Ardmore, Ok. and detectives issued a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody by US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force and Ardmore Police on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish. No bond has been set.