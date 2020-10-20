Arnot Odgen Medical Center expands COVID call center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Ogden Medical Center has tripled the number of people handling calls with an impressive system, a COVID call center.

The COVID call center is now up to an average of 400 calls a day, up from about 100 a day when the coronavirus pandemic first started.

It took Arnot two weeks to put the entire call center together.

The staff includes well-trained people within the medical field, as well as, medical students from LECOM.

“When we started the pandemic in March, we realized the need for patients to be able to call for information about COVID and to arrange for swabbing or to be seen during that time. Then when we went through the little decrease, until recently since labor day with the spike, the demand has increased, so we activated the call center into seven days a week,” said Tina Burt, call center director.

“What we do here is through email, or phone, patients contact us and they speak to an intake staff person, who asks a series of questions. If they are asymptomatic and have a first-degree exposure, we will then arrange for a drive-thru swab at either our Elmira or our Bath drive-thru, said Burt.

If you think you have COVID symptoms and want to know more about what you can do to get tested call 1-800-952-2662.