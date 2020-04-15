Armed robbers wearing medical masks hold up Alabama business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a group wearing medical masks weren’t just trying to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic when they entered a Mobile, Alabama business Saturday night.

It happened at Precision Tune Auto Care at 2852 Government Boulevard. Police say three people entered the business wearing face coverings and what appeared to be latex gloves and robbed it at gunpoint, however no weapons can be seen during the surveillance clip.

They grabbed the money and took off, but police managed to track down one of the suspects, 28-year-old Sicari Manzy, sister station WKRG reports. She is charged with robbery.

Manzy has a prior record with multiple theft arrests.

Precision Tune Auto Care released the surveillance video from Saturday mornings incident, you can see the crime play out above.