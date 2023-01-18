NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An argument lead to a near-deadly incident in the Algiers neighborhood and now the New Orleans Police Department is looking for the person responsible.

On Saturday (Jan. 14) just before 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of General De Gaulle Drive in reference to a verbal altercation between 31-Charles Anthony Shaw and a victim. During the fight, Shaw reportedly took out a knife and stabbed the person in the arm and chest.

The victim’s condition was not released.

The NOPD released an arrest warrant for Shaw on charges of attempted second-degree murder. No further details are available as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the whereabouts of Charles Anthony Shaw is asked to Fourth District Detective Bryan Jones or any other Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.