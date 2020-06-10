Argument ends with Vivian man shot in butt

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 19-year-old Vivian man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an argument with another teen Tuesday night.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Pardue Street in Vivian.

Sheriff’s Det. Vincent Jackson says Keshawn York and a 16-year-old boy were originally in the 200 block of East California where they got into a fight over social media posts.

York pulled out a gun and it discharged as the two fought over it. No one was hit.

The teen then ran to his home in the 1400 block of South Pardue where York came looking for him.

York was asked to leave by an adult, but Sheriff’s Det. Jackson said he returned to the juvenile’s house a second time where he found the juvenile outside with other family members.

York fired multiple times toward the 16-year-old. The 16-year-old got a gun and fired back at York, striking him once in the buttocks and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

The case remains under investigation. Caddo Fire District 8 and the Vivian Police Department also responded to the call.