Are you going to the NCAA tournament? Here’s what you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After last year’s tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, the NCAA is getting ready to put on the biggest event of the year, in a way that’s never been done.

“In order for these teams to even come to Indianapolis they have to have seven straight negative COVID-19 tests over seven straight days,” JoJo Gentry a local sports reporter said.

For the first time, all 68 league teams will play in the same city during march madness. This year it’s Indianapolis. Traditionally the tournament is played in 14 different cities across the country, with fans filling each arena. This year, fans are capped at 25% capacity, and masks are required.

“We all wonder if this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to everyone here,” Gentry said. “We don’t know if this is ever going to happen again.”

According to reports, the players themselves will wear tracking devices to help officials quickly finish contract tracing in case of a positive test.

LSU takes the court on Saturday. For fans interested in cheering on the purple and gold, tickets range from $137 to $306. Gentry says despite all the restrictions, there’s still plenty to do.

“There are so many places to eat here that if fans do want to come to Indianapolis to go watch these games I don’t think they’re going to have any issues to go watch somewhere that they enjoy whether that’s a game or just exploring the city,” she said.

Though this year’s tournament will be different, fans are encouraged to come by and cheer on their favorite team safely.

For the complete schedule click here: https://www.Ncaa.Com/news/basketball-men/article/2021-march-madness-schedule

LATESTS POSTS: