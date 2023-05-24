Civil engineering students compete to be best in the USA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When it comes to building a better bridge, one team takes home the trophy.

They’re civil engineering students at the University of New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is watching what looks like a football team practicing for the big game.

And they are.

Practicing for the big game.

They just won a recent regional bridge-building competition.

They beat out 15 other university teams from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Now, they’re headed to the national competition in San Diego.

Along with their regional trophy, they got nods for structural efficiency and lightness.

And stiffness.