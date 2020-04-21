Archdiocese of New Orleans to furlough some employees

The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans confirms that an unknown number of employees will be furloughed. Archbishop Gregory Aymond wrote a letter to diocese employees saying that the coronavirus has affected the budget, which was already struggling. The letter says that some employees will either partially or fully furloughed.

The Archbishop’s letter also says that the furloughed employees will be re-hired as soon as possible. WGNO reached out to the archdiocese. A spokeswoman declined to say how many employees the decision would affect.