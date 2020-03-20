Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Archbishop Aymond offers a prayer for “spiritual communion”

Archbishop Gregory Aymond (File photo by David Grunfeld/NOLA.com/The Advocate via AP.)

New Orleans – Appealing to God for relief from the coronavirus, Archbishop Gregory Aymond has announced a parish-wide “Day of Prayer and Fasting” on March 27.

He has also offered local Catholics a prayer they can recite to replace the physical communion of bread and wine that has been indefinitely cancelled.

The prayer was written by St. Alphonsus Liguori.

“My Jesus, I believe that you are present in the most Blessed Sacrament. I love You above all things and I desire to receive You into my soul. Since I cannot now receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already there, and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You. Amen”

