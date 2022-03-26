ARABI, La. (WGNO) – The owners of an Arabi nursery are continuing clean-up efforts after they lost thousands of dollars in revenue because of Tuesday’s deadly tornado.

The greenhouses at Nice Plants Good Pots, which housed dozens of exotic and endangered plants, were nearly destroyed, and one even collapsed.

Owners Jacob Zeairs and Joseph Grey say they’re now trying to put their lives back together.

“We’re up in the air, you know. This is usually our biggest time of the year,” said Jacob Zeairs, co-owner of Nice Plants Good Pots. “We sell everything in the spring, so it’s kind of disheartening to figure out what we’re going to do or how we’re going to move forward and sustain ourselves and rebuild the business.”

The business owners are hoping they can rebuild their collection, which they say took years in the making.

“We may not be able to ever replace these plants, and we really do hope we can salvage some plants and try to do this again,” said Joseph Grey, co-owner of Nice Plants Good Pots.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the nursey owners during the recovery process.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.