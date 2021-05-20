APSO investigating fatal early morning shooting in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRProud) The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left two people dead and two others injured.

APSO responded to shots fired shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Fourth Street and Orange Street where four people where shot in a vehicle.

Two victims, one adult and one juvenile, were dead upon deputies arrival.

The other two victims are juveniles and were transported to nearby hospitals with moderate injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time until next of kin are notified.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be available as more information is given out from authorities.



