APSO identifies two out of three alleged thieves who swiped $3,000 worth of items from Gonzales Lowe’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified two suspected thieves and is searching for a third accomplice who allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of Dewalt tools and vacuum cleaners from a Lowe’s in Gonzales.

APSO identified Alicia Maloid and Johnathan Evans as two of the alleged thieves and is asking for the public’s help in identifying a third person who may have been involved.







Images courtesy of APSO

The thefts took place between November 2020 and February 2021, according to APSO.

In November, the suspects were allegedly seen fleeing the store in a silver Honda Civic, and earlier this month, they were allegedly seen fleeing in a silver Honda Accord.

Image courtesy of APSO

Those with information about the suspects and the unidentified person can call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text APSO’s anonymous tip line at 847411.

They may be eligible for a cash award if they call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

