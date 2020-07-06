APSO: Four Gonzales high school graduates awarded scholarships

GONZALES, LA (BRPROUD) – Local graduates were recognized by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Four high school seniors in the parish were the beneficiaries of scholarships “that can be used toward the cost of college tuition, fees, or books for the upcoming school year,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The four graduates are pictured from left to right in this order:

Darianna Bergeron, a St. Amant High School graduate, is the recipient of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office $500 scholarship.

Cassidy Rosseau, a St. Amant High School graduate, is the recipient of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office $500 scholarship.

Larissa Najera, an East Ascension High School graduate, is the recipient of the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship program, in the amount of $1,500.

Barbara Fernandes, an East Ascension High School graduate, is the recipient of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association $500 scholarship. (She is not pictured.)

Congratulations to everyone and good luck in your future endeavours.