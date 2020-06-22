Apple WWDC 2020 Recap

(WIAT) — Apple’s 2020 World Wide Developer Conference took place earlier today, with a whole bunch of changes coming to all of Apple’s devices. Below, you will find a list of changes that will be coming with each new update.

iOS 14

Note: This update will only be available on iPhones 6S and newer.

For those of us who have way too many apps on their phones, the “App Library” will automatically sort all your apps for you in different categories. This can be used to replace all the different App Pages on the phone, making it easier to access all your apps. The App Library will also include suggestions on new apps based on apps that you already have.

Widgets will offer a new level of customization. Users will be able to adjust the size of each widget, pick what information is shown on each widget, and pin a widget onto the home page. This can offer quick glances of news alerts, reminders, weather, and more.

Picture-in-Picture is a feature that iPad users are familiar with and is now on its way to iPhones. This feature will allow users to watch videos or make FaceTime calls while browsing through different apps.

Siri will be getting some pretty big changes. Instead of taking up the whole screen when activated, the Siri “logo” will appear at the bottom of the screen. A new feature called “Translate” will, you guessed it, translate from one language to another.

The Messages app will allow users to pin conversations with people to the top of the app. Group chats will now allow users to reply to individual messages and read those replies as a thread and can allow people to only be notified in a group chat if you are mentioned.

Apple Maps will offer Guides to locations based on the activity (eating, nightlife, parks). The will also show cycling paths travelers to be more environmentally-friendly with their trips. If you drive an electric car, the new electric vehicle routing will show routes with charging stations to keep you going without worrying about running out of juice.

Digital car keys are being added to CarPlay, allowing drivers to use their phones or Apple Watch to lock and unlock their cars. You can even share digital car keys with friends and family, and determine how much access they have to your vehicle.

The App Store is introducing “App Clips,” a smaller version of an app that will allow users to quickly open various apps that you may need but don’t have it downloaded. In their presentation, Apple showed this feature being used to pay for parking meters and food at restaurants that have their own app.

iPadOS 14

Note: This update will be available for iPad Air 2 or later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad Mini 4 and later.

Many of the native iPad apps are getting a redesigned sidebar, allowing for easier access for tasks like finding specific pictures in Photos or quickly jumping between saved cloud locations in the Files app.

FaceTime and phone calls will show an alert at the top of the screen rather than taking the full size of the display and kicking you out of what you were doing.

A new feature called “Scribble” will allow users to use the Apple Pencil in any text field, and will convert it to text. Users can also look up phone numbers and addresses that were written with Apple Pencil without having to convert it to text.

AirPods will now automatically switch between devices, depending on what you’re using them for. So if you’re watching a show on one device, but then get a phone call on your phone, your AirPods will switch over to your phone to answer the call and then move back over to your original device once the call is done.

AirPods Pro will offer Spatial audio with head tracking, allowing users to have a surround-sound experience for music, movies, TV shows, and games.

This update will also have all the same new features from iOS 14.

watchOS 7

Note: This update will only be available to Apple Watches 4 and newer, and you must have an iPhone 6 or newer in order to download and install the update.

The new watchOS 7 will offer new watch faces and complications, allowing users to further customize the information that pops up on the device. You can even share these new watch faces with friends and family through a new feature called “Face Sharing.”

Apple is introducing a new feature simply called “Sleep.” Sleep will be able to track your sleeping patterns through the watch’s accelerometer and give a visualization on each night’s sleep, bring new ways for users to get ready for bed, and can wake you up through vibrations or soothing sounds.

For fitness tracking, Apple will add Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training, and Cooldown to its workout types. Along with these additions, Apple will also rename the Activity app to “Fitness,” and will redesign the app to show more data in one place.

The new update can detect when you’re washing your hands and will let you know if you haven’t washed your hands long enough.

tvOS 14

Note: This update will only be available to Apple TV 4th generation and newer.

If you have security and doorbell cameras, the new tvOS 14 will bring up a Picture-in-Picture video when it detects that there’s someone at the door or near your home. If the camera has facial recognition and can store the information, then tvOS can even show that information in the Picture-in-Picture video box.

You can also adjust smart lights through tvOS.

Workouts are being added to Apple TV’s, and owners can set up different videos to be played through Picture-in-Picture while learning different exercises.

macOS Big Sur

Note: For a full list of compatible Mac computers, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.

The new macOS brings with it a brand new design for all the native apps on Apple’s computers.

Apple has brought Control Center to Macs, allowing easier access to features like “Do Not Disturb” and WiFi control.

The Notification Center has been updated to include the same new widget designs, offering users more relevant information to them while adjusting how big each widget is and where it is located.

When it comes to Safari, Apple is calling this the “biggest update to Safari since its original launch in 2003.” Safari’s design has been updated to match Big Sur and will allow users new ways to customize their start page, like setting a background image or adding their Reading List as a section.

Safari’s new Privacy Report will show users more information on how Apple is protecting users’ privacy. With this feature, you’ll be able to see the trackers that Safari has blocked on websites and set restrictions on which websites can work with extensions.

The same new features for Messages and Maps that are coming to iOS and iPadOS 14 will be made available to macOS Big Sur.

Apple has said that these updates will become available to the public as a free update in the fall.

What do you think of all the new changes coming to Apple devices? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia.

