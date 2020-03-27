Another day, another record high!

Well, we have begun sounding like broken records due to consecutive abnormally high temperatures each afternoon this week!

Today, New Orleans International Airport reached 88 degrees, and this heat remains within our forecast for two more days.

Based off of a ridge, conditions stay hot and dry until our first weak cold front arrives Sunday, heightening rain chances. At that point, allergy relief should be beginning.

Tuesday’s system, however, will bring tree as well as grass pollen levels down further, given larger rainfall totals to add up.

Overnight, patchy fog may cause visibility limitations again in WGNO’s viewing area. Remember, low beams are your best option on roadways!

Apply sunscreen tomorrow morning or afternoon if outside exercising because the theme is sunshine right now!