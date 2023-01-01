NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The right lane of I-10 eastbound on the Twin Span Bridge is closed after multi-vehicle crash Sunday (Jan. 1).

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the bridge closed around 5:00 p.m. after a three car crash. One vehicle involved in the crash overturned.

A total of seven people were injured in the accident. They were taken to a nearby hospital via EMS. There are no updates on their condition at this time.

State Police say due to heavy fog in the area 16 vehicle have been involved in separate crashes along I-10 and near Slidell last night and early this morning. One crash claimed the death of a Accadian EMT first responder.

This accident make the 17th car crash in the area.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and take precautions while driving.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.