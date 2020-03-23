Another beautiful day in the neighborhood

Our forecast for this past weekend proved quiet, like New Orleans itself, given officials’ stay at home mandates!

Michael Bailey captured stillness throughout French Quarter streets under overcast skies, which cleared early Sunday morning, as a beautiful day today began!

Thursday, March 19, we welcomed Spring officially, but temperatures will be beginning to feel more Summer-like than anything by Thursday, March 26.

At that point, highs could reach almost ninety degrees, potentially breaking records several consecutive days, and rain chances across Southeast Louisiana stay low until Saturday through Sunday.

Early Monday, 70s will return before noon on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Get outside tomorrow to soak up sunshine while exercising or socializing from six feet away!