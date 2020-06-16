Animal Rescue groups protesting animal treatment at St. Tammany Parish Animal Services

MANDEVILLE, La.– In St. Tammany Parish today, animal rescue groups protested the treatment of the animals at St. Tammany Parish Animal Services.

They say that proposed improvements and the search for new management at the shelter can’t come soon enough to protect the animals that are there right now.

Protestors brought photos of the animals that were sick and malnourished and they want the parish to do something right away.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper says his top priority right now is finding a new Executive Director.

Cooper issued this statement:

“We want to continue work with reputable rescue groups, and we will continue to work with these groups by following the processes we have in place. Some of these groups have unfortunately undermined their relationships with our shelter through their recent actions. We are going to continue to closely look at every aspect of Animal Services while we adhere to our processes and make sure that going forward, these relationships benefit all parties involved — that they allow our staff to do their jobs, the rescue groups to come in in an organized manner, and the animals benefit by finding forever homes.”