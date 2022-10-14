Saints head coach Dennis Allen says he anticipates Andy Dalton to start at quarterback Sunday against the Bengals, Dalton’s former team.

“He’s a veteran player and has played well in our league, and that’s one of the reasons we brought him here.”

Dalton was drafted by the Bengals and started for them all eight years from 2011 to 2019. In 2011, Dalton came in second in the Associated Press voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year behind Cam Newton.

The year Dalton left, the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow in the first overall pick. When asked about how good Burrow has been in his short career, Saints linebacker Demario Davis said, “Age ain’t got nothing to do with it.”

“He [Burrow] is just doing a phenomenal job for them. Knows where to go with the ball. We definitely gotta be ready for it.”

The Saints and Bengals kick off Sunday in the Superdome at 12 p.m. CST.