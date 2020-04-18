An online website to connect producers with consumers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The LSU Ag Center is bringing awareness of the MarketMaker for consumers to connect with local growers. The concept started in Illinois. The concept of MarketMaker is pretty similar to eBay and Facebook Marketplace. At this time, you can’t purchase goods directly from the farmers and producers online. However, LSU Ag Extension Associate Alessandro Holzapfel say efforts are on the way to make online purchasing a reality.

“In MarketMaker, a farmer can create a post stating I have three crates of strawberries for sale and this is how much I would like for them. On the website, you can find the ad where you can contact the farmer if you are interested,” said Holzapfel.

Right now, LSU Ag Center and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is compiling a list of local farms selling fresh food during the pandemic. You can follow the link below to find out more information. Click here.