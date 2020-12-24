Among Saints moves: Smith to IR, Winston off Covid list

The Saints, on the eve of their Christmas day game against the Vikings announced a series of roster moves.
Among them, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to injured reserve. Smith injured an ankle against Kansas City and did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday.
Here’s the Saints report.
Activated from Reserve/Injured:
WR MARQUEZ CALLAWAY
Activated from Reserve/Covid-19:
QB JAMEIS WINSTON
Standard Elevation from Practice Squad:
WR LIL’JORDAN HUMPHREY
Signed from Practice Squad:
WR AUSTIN CARR
Waived:
WR/KR TOMMYLEE LEWIS
G PATRICK OMAMEH
To Reserve/Injured:
WR TRE’QUAN SMITH
The Saints can clinch their 4th straight NFC South title with a win over the Chiefs Friday at the Superdome. Kickoff is 3:30 pm.