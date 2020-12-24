Among Saints moves: Smith to IR, Winston off Covid list

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 09: Tre’Quan Smith #10 of the New Orleans Saints spikes the ball after scoring a touhdown against the Houston Texans during a NFL game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Saints, on the eve of their Christmas day game against the Vikings announced a series of roster moves.

Among them, wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith to injured reserve. Smith injured an ankle against Kansas City and did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday.

Here’s the Saints report.

Activated from Reserve/Injured:

WR MARQUEZ CALLAWAY

Activated from Reserve/Covid-19:

QB JAMEIS WINSTON

Standard Elevation from Practice Squad:

WR LIL’JORDAN HUMPHREY

Signed from Practice Squad:

WR AUSTIN CARR

Waived:

WR/KR TOMMYLEE LEWIS

G PATRICK OMAMEH

To Reserve/Injured:

WR TRE’QUAN SMITH

The Saints can clinch their 4th straight NFC South title with a win over the Chiefs Friday at the Superdome. Kickoff is 3:30 pm.