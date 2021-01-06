Amite celebrates DeVonta Smith winning the Heisman Trophy

AMITE, La. – The Amite Community Center was a quiet atmosphere…until its son DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy. Then, the center erupted with a sound louder than a 2020 sporting event. Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard in 1991. After all the screams of excitement and joy, his parents were thrilled to see their son’s hard work come to fruition.

“Growing up, when he was a little kid, that’s all he did. The park was in his back yard. He stayed t the park. From morning to night, you had to force him to come in, but that’s all he did. He always kept a ball in his hand, whether it was a basketball or football, but he always stuck with it,” Smith’s father Kelvin Dickerson said.

“DeVonta has always trained. Even when they weren’t practicing or training, he trained on his own. He would get up at six o’clock in the morning, go and worked out, run down the hill. Then, he would go to his friend’s apartment. They would workout. He’s always trained. Even when they weren’t, he was hoping that there would be a season so he was ready for the season,” Smith’s mother Christina Smith-Sylve said.

Now, Smith’s parents wait to see their son accomplish one other goal for the 2020-21 season: Win the national championship against Ohio State.

