Amistad presents leadership exhibit online for Black History Month

NEW ORLEANS— The Amistad Research Center on the campus of Tulane University is a real gem in our city. THier focus has always been on collection of the history of African Americans and their archive is extensive.

Christopher Harter, Deputy Director explains, “Our collections date from the 1700’s up to the 21st century. These include personal papers from individuals and families, businesses, records of organizations, as well as a sizable research library of books and periodicals over 8000 moving images and sound recordings as well as sizable fine art collection.”

Like everyone else, Amistad had instituted safeguards during the pandemic, and for Black History Month, they’ve launched an online exhibit called “The Things We Do For Ourselves: African American Leadership in New Orleans.”

According to Harter, “The things we do for ourselves is a freely assessable online exhibition that is being sponsored by the Amistad Research Center in partnership with Hancock Whitney Bank. This exhibition is looks at nearly 100 years of African American civic leadership.”

The center hopes to convey Black History beyond the common themes of slavery and Reconstruction, and explain some of the efforts that led to the Civil Rights Movement.

“The late 19th and early 20th century where you have individuals and leaders who are creating institutions, businesses to help facilitate access to services for the African American community, at a time when they’re being denied,” said Harter.