Americans say what issues President Biden needs to tackle first

NEW ORLEANS– Now that President Joe Biden has taken the oath of office as the 46th President of the United States, he says he will get down to business and tackle the many problems facing Americans today.

“The country is like the depression in the 1930’s. It is a nightmare. What Biden should tackle is wealth and equity and giving people help, like food and medicine and housing,” Greg Bartik said.

With a country in turmoil, many say President Biden has tough issues to face in order to bring the country back together.

“Priority number one is the virus. I think that is the one thing that has us all nervous and scared,” Vince Pinson said.

“Definitely unemployment. The is messing over a lot of people,” Brian Arceneaux said.

“I’m much more interested in unity,” Anne Cadwalader said.

Most folks agree that in order to tackle the problems in this country that President Biden must focus on unity.

“I think Biden is a good enough politician to work together to get both sides to solve problems,” Frank Rohwer said.

“I hope he does take it slowly and surely and doesn’t make any major changes that continue to divide the country,” Pinson said.

“It is not going to be easy, but I hope he has a good term and everything works out the best for everyone, and I’m praying for the best,” Arceneaux said.