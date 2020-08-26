American Red Cross prepping for Laura’s landfall

NEW ORLEANS– The American Red Cross is busy preparing for Laura to make landfall.

It is a priority right now for the American Red Cross to be ready to jump in and provide hurricane help where it is necessary.

Katy Sandusky, Regional Communications Manager with the American Red Cross said, “Today our volunteers are out in the community. They are shifting supplies to make sure the supplies are closer to those areas that could be impacted. They’re positioning themselves closer to the areas where we think we’ll see impact.”

They have supplies ready like blankets, cots, and in the Covid-19 environment they now include things like disinfectant, face coverings, and everything everyone will need to keep those communities impacted safe. If they need to open shelters in this Covid-19 environment they’ll open more shelters to provide social distancing.

“Even if our service looks a little different. We are dedicated to serving our community,” Sandusky said.

Hurricane help that’s provided out of the kindness of volunteers’ hearts.

“Our volunteers are the most compassionate group of people. They are ready to shift and pivot right alongside that storm,” she said.

