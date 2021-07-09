‘American Jazz’ cruise ship runs aground in Kentucky

NEW ORLEANS – A luxury cruise ship that’s scheduled to sail in and out of New Orleans on the Mississippi River– is stuck near Canton, Kentucky.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the “American Jazz,” owned by American Cruise Lines, has run aground on the Cumberland River– “outside the normal shipping channel.” The cause is under investigation.

The ship is carrying 120 passengers and 54 crewmembers.

A Coast Guard “shallow water boat” is responding, along with a marine safety investigator. So far, no damage, pollution, or injuries have been reported.

The Coast Guard is working with American Cruise Lines to “establish a salvage plan to dislodge the cruise vessel.”

According to the American Cruise Lines website, “American Jazz” is a new ship which is supposed to begin sailing itineraries on the lower Mississippi this year. The fare for a seven day cruise is more than $4,000 per passenger.

You can see photos and information about “American Jazz” here.