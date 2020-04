NEW ORLEANS– 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy will release two new songs and a video on Friday.

Hardy who’s from Livingston, Louisiana made the announcement on social media that two new songs called, “Let There Be Country,” and “Ground I Grew Up On” will be released with a video, and he will be making virtual tour stops as well.

WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez covered Laine Hardy’s American Idol journey last season.

