‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy reveals he has coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS– Singer Laine Hardy the “American Idol” winner in 2019 from Livingston Parish just announced on social media that his doctor confirmed he has coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Hardy wrote: “This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer. My doctor confirmed I have coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild. I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe and healthy.”

19 year old, Hardy recently released two new songs: “Ground I Grew Up On,” and “Let There Be Country.” He is currently doing a Virtual Tour.