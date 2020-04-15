‘American Idol’ will now be LIVE from home

NEW ORLEANS– The hit ABC show, “American Idol” will be doing things differently for the remainder of this season due to the coronavirus.

Because of the pandemic, ‘Idol’ won’t be taping LIVE shows from Hollywood. The rest of the season will be quite different than past seasons. Starting on April 26th, ‘Idol’ will be LIVE from home.

The Top 20 remaining contestants will perform from home and then the judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will be judging from their homes.

Starting on April 26th, it is up to America to vote from their own homes for their favorite singers.

Be sure to vote for our local contestants who are still in the competititon.

Those two local contestants are Faith Becnel from Destrehan and Jovin Webb from Gonzales. On Sunday April 19th you can watch Faith and Jovin on “American Idol: This is Me.” This show will feature live performances and behind the scenes footage