If you love books, Amazon’s editors have the list for you. Every year, they read over 1,000 books to help customers find the best titles to add to their “to read” piles and then compile their annual list. It’s finally out, so here they are: Amazon’s Best Books of 2023. This year’s picks include some formidable female protagonists and several books with a common theme: found family and community.

Amazon’s 10 best books of 2023

“The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride

“Featuring a cacophonous cast of characters you will adore and a story chock full of the social, racial and ethnic politics of the small town in which they live, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” is an irresistible novel — profound as it is ingeniously entertaining, making it one of the great American novels of our time, and why we named it the best book of 2023.”

—Al Woodworth, Amazon senior editor

“The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters

This is Amanda Peters’ debut novel, where she explores family bonds and how much they can withstand in the face of dishonesty. According to Amazon editorial director Sarah Gelman, “This quietly beautiful book will break, then mend, your heart.” Recommended for fans of Celeste Ng and Ann Patchett.

“The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession,” by Michael Finkel

This immersive true story takes you into the underground world of art theft, where an “idealistic maniac” goes on mission after mission to steal some of the world’s most priceless treasures. While the story is true, it reads like a crime novel, as each crime is more outrageous than the last.

“Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros

“An epic of world-building, this tale of a kingdom under duress, a deadly competition to become an elite dragon rider, and the young woman who bucks the odds to become powerful in her own right is a thrilling, not-to-be-missed romantic fantasy.”

—Seira Wilson, Amazon senior editor

“King: A Life,” by Jonathan Eig

This remarkably researched biography of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. presents one of the most revealing portraits of his life, including his hardships and accomplishments.

“Wellness,” by Nathan Hill

Amazon senior editor Al Woodworth calls “Wellness” “utterly absorbing, funny and familiar.” It’s a love story and a cautionary tale, and you won’t be able to put it down.

“The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese

Abraham Verghese weaves together three generations of tales in this novel that reveals how cultural, social and racial politics affect the lives of his characters: wives, doctors and artists looking for their purpose in a world that keeps shifting around them.

“Holly,” by Stephen King

Stephen King returns to his roots with “Holly,” a tense throwback horror novel that follows a game of cat-and-mouse between a couple committing heinous crimes and the detective determined to find them.

“Elon Musk,” by Walter Isaacson

There may be no figure more polarizing today than Elon Musk, and Walter Isaacson’s biography will keep you turning the pages to learn about his beginnings — and rise to global power.

“Small Mercies,” by Dennis Lehane

“Unflinching, unsparing, and unsentimental, Lehane’s incendiary story is a freeway pileup of racism, mob rule, and a desperate mother pushed beyond her last limit. This moving and darkly hilarious vengeance novel was the mystery we kept returning to this year.”

—Vannessa Cronin, Amazon senior editor

