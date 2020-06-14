Amanda Shaw releasing new cajun album, “Joie”

NEW ORLEANS– Fiddler queen, Amanda Shaw is releasing her new cajun album called, “Joie” in the Summer of 2020.

“Joie” will be Shaw’s first-ever traditional cajun album, which means “Joy.”

“As a musician, I know firsthand the healing power of music. I have often reflected during times like these, thinking, ‘What can I do?’ For me the answer is simple- I can start where I stand by sharing my gift with others,” she said.

The new album brings Amanda back to her roots as an artist.

“I can’t thank you enough for the support you’ve shown me through the years. My wish is that we continue getting better and growing stronger by supporting one another,” she said.