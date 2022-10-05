NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is ready to play in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Kamara (rib) has missed six games since the start of last season, including last week’s 28-25 loss to the Vikings.

“I’m like, come on,” Kamara said on Wednesday afternoon. “I’m super eager, and part of that eagerness was playing in the Carolina game before I was all the way ready. I’m ready now…to help us get back in that win column.”

The Saints (1-3) have lost all six games Kamara has missed since last year. In the two games he played this season, the 5-time Pro Bowler has rushed just 24 times for exactly 100 yards and averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

With the Saints losing Latavius Murray in his signing to the Broncos and running back Mark Ingram fumbling twice in two games, the team will need the leadership of Captain Kamara, who played 13 games in 2021 without a single fumble.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said the biggest problem through four weeks is “giving the ball away too much and not taking it away enough.” The Black and Gold lead the NFL in the turnover column with 11 turnovers lost.

Also on Wednesday, Allen discusssed Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, saying “he’s a talented player and is certainly playing well right now.”

Kamara and company will face Geno Smith and the Seahawks (2-2) on Sunday, Oct. 9, in the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CST.