The Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic returns to the Alario Center January 5th thru the 8th. The 11th annual event returns after a one-year hiatus due to Covid 19.

Here is a statement from the organizers of the event, Friends of Prep Sports LLC, in regards to health and safety protocols at this year’s event:

Dear Friends, We are delighted to welcome you back to the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic. Last year, we missed you all terribly. We encourage all to get vaccinated, and when possible, get a Covid 19 booster. However, this is a personal choice. And, we respect whatever decision you make for you and your family. We will follow all protocols mandated by Jefferson Parish. At this time, they do not include showing a vaccination card. Please stay safe. Thank you. Friends of Prep Sports, LLC Organizers of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic

Here are the brackets in Boys National, Boys State, Girls Platinum and Girls Gold.