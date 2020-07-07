Allstate agency owners help provide 80,000 meals to people in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fourteen local Allstate agency owners obtained a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant to benefit Feeding Louisiana, allowing the owners to help provide an estimated 80,000 meals for people in Louisiana.

The Allstate agencies received the grant as a recognition of their volunteerism. Each agent also asked customers to donate to Feeding Louisiana, prompting an additional $1,070 for the food bank — enough money to supply more than 4,000 meals, according to Allstate spokeswoman Allison May.

Feeding Louisiana, which was created by five local food banks, aims to provide short-term food relief while seeking long-term solutions to hunger through advocacy, education and leadership, according to its website.

May provided the following list of participating Allstate owners and staff:

Agnes Andrews – Baton Rouge, LA

Ashley Citron Oustalet – Lafayette, LA

Cassie Boudreaux – Baton Rouge, LA

Debbie Eason – Haughton, LA

Deborah Richard – Baton Rouge, LA

Janet Brumfield – Amite, LA

Jimmy Champagne – New Iberia, LA

John Guillory – Eunice, LA

Laminda Moliere – New Orleans, LA

Laurianne Lipari – Greenwell Springs, LA

Nayo Andrews – Baton Rouge, LA

Patrick Dares – Metairie, LA

Paul Caro – New Orleans, LA

Tuwanna Guillory-August – Lake Charles, LA