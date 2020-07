NORTH CAROLINA (WGNO)- A kayaker’s peaceful journey down a North Carolina river is interrupted by a very close encounter with an alligator.

Pete Joyce was navigating a swampy section of the Waccamaw River when the pushy predator showed up.

The alligator slammed into the kayak’s side, tipping Joyce into the water.

Luckily, he was able to grab a tree branch to avoid being turned upside down. He says, the close call left him with a different appreciation for alligators.