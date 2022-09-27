Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the publics help in locating the alleged suspect in the Sept. 7 hit-and-run incident in the Seventh Ward. One person was hospitalized as a result of the impact.

Investigations revealed on that Wednesday just before 2 p.m., the unknown victim was getting off of the RTA bus at the corner of North Broad and Republic streets when a dark-colored Dodge truck hit them. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but their condition was not released.

The NOPD says after the impact, the truck’s driver stopped, got out of the vehicle but got back in and drove off. The driver is described as a bald head, middle-aged thin build black man. The truck reportedly has no tailgate, damage to the right rear panel with a Saints jersey over the front passenger seat.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Hit and Run Division Investigator Jason Naquin at 504-658-6214 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.