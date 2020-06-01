All eyes on tropics as Hurricane Season 2020 officially begins

Tomorrow, June 1st, marks Hurricane Season 2020’s official start, but one Pacific storm and two Atlantic storms have already been named.



National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued a 60% chance for formation of a tropical disturbance over these next 3-5 days in the Gulf.

Currently, this is classified as a low pressure system over Central America, bringing heavy rain in the region.

If the disturbance moves into the Bay of Campeche amid a larger area of unsettled weather, it may strengthen over warm waters, allowing cyclone development. From there, its path will determine greatest impacts based off of projected landfall, which could be between Texas and Florida or fizzle out entirely over Mexico.

Right now, model guidance agrees with general materialization on an event, but severity ranges from tropical disturbance to minimal hurricane.

Overall, the biggest threat with any minimal-moderate tropical feature somewhere in the west-central Gulf is heavy rainfall and flash flooding later into next week. Usually, the most impacted areas are within and east of the system’s path.



Have a way to receive information on updated details as the week goes on.



Tonight to early week, though, local conditions will remain hot and dry as a ridge of high pressure dominates our region.

Wednesday, rain chances will increase as a very Summer-like pattern unfolds, with daytime-heating driving storm chances during the afternoons.



