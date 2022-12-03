ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Saturday (Dec. 3) Algiers kicked off their holiday festivities by hosting their annual bonfire.

It’s a holiday bonfire and concert over on Algiers Point. The bonfire is the tallest built in the events history – 30 feet tall. It’s made from five to six tons of wood.

Residents gathered together on Algiers point to enjoy live music from local musicians, food and drinks.

There also enjoyed the art market filled with handcrafted goods from local business owners.

