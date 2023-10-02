ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In a tense standoff on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at approximately 01:45 PM, the Alexandria Police Department swiftly responded to a distress call from the 5200 block of Timothy Avenue. The call reported an armed individual threatening suicide, prompting an urgent police operation.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the distressed individual and managed to engage in negotiations. Through their skilled efforts, law enforcement successfully persuaded the suspect to surrender peacefully. The individual was promptly apprehended without incident and subsequently transported to a local hospital for evaluation and care.

Authorities have confirmed that the case remains an ongoing investigation, with further details yet to be disclosed to the public. The Alexandria Police Department continues its efforts to gather crucial information related to this incident.

Police officials urge anyone with pertinent information concerning this incident or any other criminal activities within the Alexandria area to come forward. Individuals can contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or reach out to APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Alternatively, tips and leads can be emailed to detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those willing to provide information leading to the resolution of this case or any other criminal matters, Crime Stoppers of CenLa offers a cash reward. Interested individuals can call Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867. Additionally, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is available for download, allowing users to submit anonymous tips and receive a unique claim number for a potential cash reward. The app can be accessed at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

The Alexandria Police Department appreciates the cooperation and vigilance of the community in assisting with their investigations. Further updates on this incident will be released as the investigation progresses.